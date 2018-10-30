Ajman Ruler inaugurates ‘Teacher Training Institute’

Sheikh Humaid said that teachers, administrative personnel and educated Emirati women have many achievements in all sectors and areas, and have proven their ability to contribute to the UAE’s development.

He made this statement today while inaugurating the institute, which is part of the Ministry of Education, in Al Montaza, Ajman, in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

During his tour of the institute’s laboratories, workshops and lecture theatres, Sheikh Humaid praised the role of female teachers and the achievements of Emirati women as partners of men in the development process while expressing his happiness at the local and international recognition and acknowledgement they receive.

He also noted that all these achievements are due to the support of the wise leadership and the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The inauguration began with the arrival of Sheikh Humaid and his escorts at the institute, where he was received by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and several officials. Sheikh Humaid then lit a plaque commemorating the launch of the institute.

During his tour, Sheikh Humaid was briefed by Hussain Al Hammadi and the institute’s officials about its facilities and departments and their roles and purposes and their positive impact on teachers, as well as about the institute’s plan, programmes, strategies and future initiatives.

Sheikh Humaid, Sheikh Ammar and Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department, received commemorative gifts from Hussain Al Hammadi.

The inauguration was attended by several Sheikhs, heads and directors of government departments and senior officials.

Ali Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of the Ajman Educational Area, stressed that the institute is the first of its kind in the UAE, and will serve administrative personnel and teachers, as well as students.

Hussain Al Hammadi thanked Sheikh Humaid for visiting the institute while noting that teachers are being supported as part of the ministry’s agenda, and praising the establishment of a specialist institute for teachers, which will improve their skills and capacities.