Mansour bin Zayed receives Assistant Sudanese President

They discussed friendly relations between the UAE and Sudan in various political, economic, cultural, and sports fields, and explored ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries and peoples.

Among those who attended the meeting were Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Medfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, a number of officials, and Mohammed Al-Amin Al-Karib, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the UAE.