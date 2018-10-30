Dubai CP inaugurates GIES 2018

Held under the theme "A Shared Future", the two-day summit is featuring more than 16 sessions, panel discussion, speeches and presentations putting the spotlight on new trends and technologies that are reshaping the global Islamic economy, as well as key challenges and growth opportunities.

Over 3,000 key decision makers, policymakers, business leaders and industry experts from around the world are attending the summit.

In his keynote speech, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, DIEDC, commended the transformation of the Global Islamic Economy Summit over the years into a landmark event that plays a key role in the development of the Islamic economy, saying, "The platform presents an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to forge new partnerships with the aim of advancing economic growth, financial security, and social stability.

He revealed that the contribution of the Islamic economy to Dubai's GDP increased from 7.6 percent in 2014 to 8.3 percent in 2016, registering a growth rate of 14 percent, adding that the UAE is committed to boosting productive sectors and develop strategies that encourage responsible investment, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Speaking during opening ceremony, Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, highlighted the strong commitment of his country to cooperating with the Dubai government to advance the Islamic economy.

In turn, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Board Member of DIEDC, highlighted the role of the summit as a global platform enabling various stakeholders to collaborate and support the development of the global Islamic economy.

Following the keynote addresses, the winners of the Islamic Economy Award were invited to the stage to receive their certificates and awards from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

The summit is being organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre in cooperation with Thomson Reuters as Strategic Partner.