Amal Al Qubaisi receives Chairperson of Arab Peninsula Committee of European Parliament

Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of the cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament, in light of the many challenges faced by the countries of the Middle East, such as the spread of political instability.

She also noted that peace in the Middle East will mean peace in Europe while adding that they must work together to achieve peace.

The European Parliament delegation included Angela Valena, Member of the Regional Development Committee, Barbara Cabel, Member of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, and Ambassador Patricio Fondi, Head of the EU Delegation in the UAE.

Dr. Al Qubaisi presented the UAE’s efforts, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to promote international peace and security and ease the suffering caused by political and humanitarian crises around the world.

She also highlighted her appreciation for the relevant role of Alliot-Marie and the FNC’s keenness to support and promote the bilateral ties between the FNC and the European Parliament.

Al Qubaisi thanked the delegation for supporting the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people while stressing that a current solution cannot be reached, due to Israel’s actions.

Al Qubaisi said that the FNC has exerted considerable efforts to find a solution to terrorism and extremism and has established a related high-level consultative parliamentary group, chaired by Al Qubaisi.

She also addressed the issue of the three Emirati islands occupied by Iran, which are Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Moussa, and the legitimate Emirati demands to resolve this issue, whether through peaceful means or by resorting to the International Court of Justice. She pointed out that the UAE is involved in all regional issues, in light of its respect for international humanitarian law, peace and neighbouring countries.

Alliot-Marie praised the UAE’s overall development while highlighting the keenness of European Union, EU, member countries to promote and reinforce their overall relations with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by several officials.