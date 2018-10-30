Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain's counterpart attend youth circle on cultural diplomacy

The youth circle, which was organised by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Youth Council and Bahrain's Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, focused on issues of mutual concern and the role of youth in developing them.

The discussion was moderated by Rafid Al Harthy of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Mosaed Salman of Bahrain's Ministry of Youth and Sport Affairs.

The participants discussed a number of challenges facing them in cultural and diplomatic work, namely how to unite efforts to spread the common values and how to preserve the heritage and identity in light of the rapid changes in the world. They also discussed the effectiveness of young people's use of digital platforms in diplomatic and cultural work.

A number of innovative solutions were also presented, especially those related to enhancing cooperation through the creation of new forms of cultural diplomacy.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the youth circle organised by young diplomats from both countries, which focused on cultural diplomacy as a main point for dialogue and a gateway for cooperation. He also stressed the importance of enabling young people to benefit from national initiatives that work to meet their needs and achieve their aspirations.

The two sides also shared innovative ideas regarding the development of future diplomatic work and explored prospects for diplomatic coordination to face the rapid changes at regional and international arenas.

In turn, Sheikh Khalid re-affirmed the need to support youth and enhance their participation in the development of the country and building the future.

The seminar was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Mohammed Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Jowder, Bahraini Minister of Youth and Sport Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahraini Ambassador to the UAE; as well as a number of senior officials from both sides, and Emirati students studying in Bahrain.

The youth circle was organised on the sidelines of the 8th meeting of the Joint High Committee between the UAE and Bahrain, which explored new cooperation relations in economic, trade, and investment fields.