President issues two Decrees-Law regarding criminal and civil procedures

President has also issued Federal Law No. (18) of 2018 amending certain provisions of the Federal Law No. (11) of 1992 on Civil Procedure Law.

According to the law published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette, the replacement of the provisions of articles 116 and 156 (the last paragraph), 273 (last paragraph), 275, 307 of the Federal Law No. (35) of 1992.

A third chapter entitled "Special Penal Procedures" is added to the Fifth Book of the Federal Law No. (35) of 1992, issuing the Code of Criminal Procedure in three chapters of articles 332 to 385.

Federal Decree-Law No. (18) of 2018 replaced the texts of articles 30, 59, 114, 115, 162, 164, 166, 173, 177, 183 of the Law of Civil Procedure with updated texts.