‘KhalifaSat’ reinforces UAE’s stature in area of space exploration: UAQ Ruler

  • Tuesday 30, October 2018 in 4:32 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, stressed that 29th October, 2018, will remain a glorious day in the UAE’s history, due to the launch of the first Emirati-made satellite, "KhalifaSat," which will reinforce the country’s stature in space exploration and will make it among the leading countries in this field.
His Highness Sheikh Saud congratulated the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people.
 
He also praised the development of the UAE’s space sector, which is due to the wise leadership while pointing out that the launch of KhalifaSat will support the country’s overall achievements.
 
His Highness Sheikh Saud praised the efforts of the working group from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre that was involved in all stages of the satellite’s preparation, development and production while highlighting the capabilities of Emirati youth who will contribute to the development of future scientific programmes.