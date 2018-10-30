Emirates launches new A380 services to Hamburg and Osaka

The inaugural A380 service from Dubai to Osaka landed on 28th October at 16:55 local time while the second A380 service launch from Dubai to Hamburg landed at 12:55 local time on 29th October. Both aircrafts were greeted by traditional water cannon salutes in the presence of VIP delegations from Dubai, Hamburg and Osaka, including Emirates executives and industry partners.

"We are finally bringing our flagship aircraft ‘home’ as all our A380s are being fitted at Airbus in Hamburg. We are the first airline to offer scheduled A380 services into Hamburg and we are proud to operate the A380 on flights to all German gateways. This year marks the tenth year of Emirates’ A380 operations. This aircraft has become the most recognisable and admired ones in the world, loved by over 105 million passengers that have experienced the Emirates A380 to date and sets the benchmark for travel comfort in commercial flying," said Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

"Travellers from the Kansai region will now find it even easier to seamlessly connect to more than 155 destinations worldwide through our hub in Dubai," he added.

Flights on Emirates’ Dubai-Osaka route operate as EK316/ 317. EK316 departs Dubai (DXB) daily at 03:05hrs and arrives in Osaka (KIX) at 16:55hrs (arrival time is 17:05hrs from 1 December 2018 until 31 March 2019). EK317 departs Osaka at 23:35hrs and lands in Dubai (DXB) at 05:45hrs the following morning (all times are local).

For travellers from Hamburg, flights will have a total of 517 seats. EK061 will depart from Dubai every day at 15:00hrs and arrive in Hamburg (HAM) at 19:05hrs. The return flight, EK062, is scheduled to depart Hamburg at 21:00hrs and lands in Dubai at 06:20hrs the next morning (all times are local). In addition to the flight operated by the A380, the additional daily flights EK059/EK060 between Dubai and Hamburg will serve the route, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.