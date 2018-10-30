UAE participates in media forum on Belt and Road in China

WAM, which participates in the forum as an important partner of the People's Daily Online - the organiser of the forum - is represented by Mohammed Jalal Alrayssi, Executive Director of the agency, and Faisal Othman Al Baroudi, Head of News Division.

The forum witnessed the attendance of 800 guests from 205 international media organisations from 90 countries.

Addressing the importance of cooperation during the forum, the officials re-affirmed the importance of this initiative in supporting development in countries along the belt and its importance in supporting cooperation on the basis of mutual interest and respect.