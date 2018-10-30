UAE Ambassador lays foundation stones of developmental projects in Lebanon

Supported by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the facility is titled "Emirates Hall - Year of Zayed 2018" and reflects the UAE developmental support that is consistently provided by the country across Lebanese villages and towns without any form of discrimination.

The function was attended by a number of scholars, municipality chiefs and social and business figures who hailed the UAE assistance and support model.

In a related development, the ambassador laid the foundation stone of "Emirates Stadium - Year of Zayed 2018" in Amayer village, Akkar Governorate. The facility is sponsored by the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al Hariri and granted by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. The establishment of the stadium will be followed by other projects in the area, said the ambassador, noting that such projects supported by the Foundation set a model to be copied for social development and corroborates the Foundation's determination to ensure social development not only in the UAE but also in other countries under the directives of the UAE leadership.

The Lebanese minister extended sincere thanks to the UAE leadership for their significant support for the Lebanese people.

In Al Oweinat Town, Akkar, the ambassador laid the foundation stone of a sports playground in the presence of Beirut Governor Ziyad Shabib and other religious and social personalities. The Governor of Beirut lauded the support provided by the UAE across various fields.

In the meantime, Al Shamsi visited a number of families living in the area who hailed the UAE support and efforts to promote giving.

He also attended a graduation ceremony at Al Dousa Technical Institute where he delivered a speech on the role of late Sheikh Zayed in promoting knowledge and education.