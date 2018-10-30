‘KhalifaSat’ new era in UAE history: Fujairah Ruler

He said, "Since its establishment, the accomplishments achieved by the UAE have proved that the country's entrance to the world of space has never been a coincidence, but rather a result of the leadership's great efforts in achieving the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and establishing a promising and distinguished start in the space sector."

The directives of wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have contributed to achieving this vison which aims at investing in the space sector that has become a key pillar in building the future of the country, he added.

Sheikh Hamad expressed the UAE's pride that KhalifaSat has been entirely completed at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) by purely Emirati hands, in a pioneering step for the UAE and all Arab countries.

He concluded that the success of the KhalifaSat launch will enhance the UAE's global stature and increase the country's ambition to be a regional centre for space research programmes.