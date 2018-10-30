Ruler of Ajman attends graduation of second group of Year of Zayed batch of Ajman University

The ceremony ran under the slogan, "The Year of Zayed," at the Sheikh Zayed Conference and Exhibition Centre in the university.

The group comprised 926 students of various bachelors and masters specialisations from 44 countries, including 383 who graduated today.

Sheikh Humaid stated that higher education has become a necessity for modern life and is a main key to developing all sectors. He added that Ajman University aims to fulfil its role to reach out to all UAE citizens and residents and train them to build and develop the UAE.

He also noted that the university has made many achievements and provided insightful knowledge through its advanced and high-level programmes.

Sheikh Humaid said that the graduation confirms that Ajman University is a leading and innovative academic and intellectual institution, pointing out that it has become a distinguished scientific institution.

He urged the graduates to continue their efforts and hard work, to serve their country and achieve their personal and national aspirations, congratulating them and wishing them good luck in their future endeavours.