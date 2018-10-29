Abu Dhabi CP meets Irish Parliament Speaker

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis here, Irish Parliament Speaker, Sean O Fearghaíl, to discuss cooperation ties between the two countries.
The meeting focused on knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise in the parliamentarian field to the best interest of both countries. The two exchanged insights into the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern.
 
Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sorour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.