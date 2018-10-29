Mohamed bin Zayed, China's Vice President promote mutual cooperation

The meeting focused on aspects of cooperation between the two countries, with special emphasis on economic, scientific and cultural domains, and prospects of expanding ties to the best interest of both countries.

His highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is determined to maintain and propel the growth in bilateral relations over the past period as part of the country's policy to strengthen its ties with all world countries on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference into internal affairs.

"The visit paid by the Chinese President Xi Jinping to the UAE in July was a turning-point in sustaining bilateral relations and re-affirms the strong political will of both countries' leadership to advance cooperation to a higher level," Sheikh Mohamed added.

He underscored the importance of developing relations with China in areas of technology, Artificial Intelligence, renewable energy, scientific research, space, and industry, and to benefit from the Chinese long experience in these fields.

The Chinese Vice President conveyed the greetings of the Chinese President to his UAE counterpart and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He hailed the UAE economic model which he termed as an example to be copied for sustainable development.

"The UAE is noted for its well thought-out economic diversification plans as well as its cultural and religious tolerance. The country sets a model to be copied for maintaining a harmony between modernity and originality," he added. He expressed delight at visiting the UAE during the Year of Zayed, saying that China will never forget late Sheikh Zayed's support during the difficult times the country survived.

Chinese Vice President was also received by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Ahmed Jumaa Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al-Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary- General of the Executive Council; and Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority along with a number of top officials and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People's Republic of China.

Attending from the Chinese side was a number of Chinese top officials and Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, China's Vice President was accorded an official reception where the national anthems of the two countries were played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the guest. Following the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied Qishan to the main hall of the palace, where he was welcomed by Sheikhs, Ministers and senior officials.

China's Vice President signed the visitors book and expressed happiness at visiting the UAE and gratitude warm welcome. He also lauded the UAE's successful transformational development across all scenes. Sheikh Mohamed hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the country's guest and his accompanying delegation.