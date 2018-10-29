UAE condemns terror attack in Tunisia

''The UAE stands in solidarity with the Republic of Tunisia in its fight against extremism, violence and terrorism,'' the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement today.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's principled and unequivocal position that rejects all forms and manifestations of terrorism regardless of its sources and pretexts and called on the international community to unify efforts in confronting terrorism and stemming out its roots.

The ministry wished a speedy recovery to those injured during the terrorist act.