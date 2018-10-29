Mohamed bin Zayed receives U.S. Evangelical Christian delegation

The two sides discussed issues with relevance to promotion of tolerance, inclusion, respect for differences and peaceful co-existence between various cultural and religious sects.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed doubled on the importance of inculcating the values of cultural and religious pluralism and forgiveness between followers of different religions as an essential told to uproot the scourge of terrorism, extremism, fanaticism, and hatred.

He underlined the significant role played by religious scholars and intellectuals to spread awareness of the gravity of fanatic ideologies that sow the seeds of grudge and animosity between various cultures and religions.

Rosenberg commended the significant efforts made by the UAE to establish peace, and extend channels of dialogue between followers of different sects and religions, affirming that the UAE endeavours in this respect enjoy global acclaim.

Attending the meeting were Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Education and Knowledge Department, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei is the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.