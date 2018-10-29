Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on Al Ain Museum restoration scheme

This came as the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince received Monday at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis here a delegation of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi, who presented the expansion and renovation layouts and designs of the rehabilitation scheme, which should be accomplished in two years.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, DCT Chairman, Member of the Executive Council, and Saif Ghobash, DCT Director-General.

"Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was keen on building a museum during the early stages of establishing the country to document the nation's heritage, history and ensure due concern is paid to our archeological treasures," said H.H. Sheikh Mohamed.

"The restoration scheme goes in unison with other modernisation developments ongoing across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to ensure proper harmony between originality and modernity," Sheikh Mohamed added.

The oldest museum in the UAE, Al Ain Museum was established in 1969 under the guidance of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Charting the history of Al Ain from the Stone Age through to the foundation of the UAE, the museum houses artefacts discovered in the many archaeological sites scattered throughout the region, including flint tools and arrowheads dating to the sixth millennium BCE.

Opened in 1970, by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and now President of the UAE, the museum’s original location was in Sultan bin Zayed Palace. Al Ain Museum was then relocated to its current location in 1971, where it was inaugurated by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative of Al Ain Region.

The Sultan Fort lies at the eastern edge of Al Ain Oasis and once lay at the heart of the former village or hara of Al Ain, which also took its alternative name of Haret Al Hoson from the fort. It is one of a number of historic buildings associated with the increased influence of the ruling Al Nahyan family in Al Ain from the end of the nineteenth century onwards.

The fort is a well preserved mudbrick structure with towers at three of the corners and a gate in the southern façade. It was built by the son of Sheikh Zayed the First, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, in 1910, who resided there prior to becoming the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in 1922. It now lies within the grounds of Al Ain Museum and forms one of its major attractions.