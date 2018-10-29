Launch of KhalifaSat adds to UAE’s historic accomplishments: Ajman Ruler

"I am happy to present the highest forms of blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the good people of the UAE," Sheikh Humaid said.

"We thank Allah Almighty for this achievement, which we are proud of. We also thank Allah Almighty for giving us a wise leadership that created this achievement with a steady and clear vision and an awareness of leadership and its consequences, which will enable us to build a modern country, establish its solid foundations, and achieve advancement and prosperity," he added.

Sheikh Humaid explained that the launch of the satellite adds to the UAE’s record of historic accomplishments, and is made even greater as it was achieved by Emirati engineers from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the UAE Space Agency, reflecting the Emiratisation of the UAE’s space industry.

Sheikh Humaid also pointed out that KhalifaSat specialises in monitoring the Earth and providing information and data that will serve humanity, by helping it to study the effects of climate change, manage natural disasters, and plan relevant scientific solutions, which will benefit decision-makers in the UAE and around the world. The images produced by KhalifaSat from space will be some of the highest quality images available in the world, he further added.

Sheikh Humaid stressed that the launch of the satellite during the Year of Zayed while carrying the name of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa highlights the fact that the message of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is achieving success and creating future prospects.

"We must not forget 1967, when the late Sheikh Zayed received the team from NASA that launched the famous Apollo mission to the moon. Today, Sheikh Zayed’s dream was realised by the hands of his children," he said in conclusion.