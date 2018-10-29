Irish House of Representatives Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Upon his arrival, O'Farrell was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

The visit began with the Guard of Honour performing a ceremony, after which O'Farrell laid a wreath before the Memorial, which is made up of 31 massive aluminum panels leaning on one another to symbolise solidarity between the people and the leadership of the UAE.

Accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun, the guest toured the site’s prominent areas and concluded his visit by signing the visitors’ log and lauding the UAE’s heroes for their noble sacrifices and inspiring bravery in the face of adversity.