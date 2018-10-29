KhalifaSat launch a historic Emirati, Arab moment: Hazza bin Zayed

Sheikh Hazza thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their support and efforts to establish the foundations of science and knowledge, as well as for placing their full trust in the UAE’s youth to make a difference.

"The launch of KhalifaSat is a defining and historic Emirati and Arab moment, in which we recall the past efforts that have led us to this glorious occasion. We also recall the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and The Founding Fathers while feeling pride and honour for all they did to enable us to reach this moment. We also thank His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who established the foundations of science and knowledge and placed their full trust in the UAE’s children to make a difference. The launch of KhalifaSat is a strong motivator for the youth to achieve accomplishments and successes," Sheikh Hazza said.