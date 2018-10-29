FNC Speaker, Bundestag VP discuss parliamentary cooperation

During the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of the mutual parliamentary visits between the two sides, which have brought the UAE and Germany together in terms of cooperation, partnership and relations.

Both sides also affirmed the importance of promoting their parliamentary relations through a knowledge exchange programme between their parliamentarians, to enhance their multilateral relations and coordination in parliamentary forums while pointing out that it is possible, through the programme, to exchange expertise and training, to accomplish the directives of both countries related to facilitating cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Second Deputy Speaker of the FNC, Dr. Saeed Abdulla Al Mutawa, Azza Sulaiman bin Sulaiman, Hamad bin Ghalita Al Ghafli and Faisal Hareb Al Dhebahi, as well as Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said that the FNC, as a legislative institution, aims to create a secure and better future, through the participation of its parliamentarians and their work, as well as its relations with the world’s parliaments.

Oberman praised the active participation of Emirati women in various areas and their membership in the FNC, which symbolise the accurate vision of the UAE’s leadership to empower women.

He also valued the FNC’s role in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, and its adoption of suggestions and initiatives that concern the whole of humanity while noting that the establishment of the ministries of happiness and tolerance in the UAE reflects its acceptance of others and peaceful coexistence.