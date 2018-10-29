UAE appointed president of CIP

The CIP has 14 member countries, which are the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic, Russia, Hungary, Chile, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland and Slovakia, as well as the UAE.

The country’s delegation and a working team from the Security and Entry Points Affairs Sector of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, headed by Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, received the CIP’s logo during the meeting, which was recently held in the French city of Lyon, in preparation for Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the 35th official meeting of the CIP in 2020. The CIP holds its periodic meetings every two years in one of its member countries.

Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director-General of the Security and Entry Points Affairs, dedicated the accomplishment to the wise leadership while praising the country’s ongoing success and excellence in various fields, including police and security work, where it leads internationally.

He added that the UAE’s appointment as president of the CIP is an Emirati accomplishment that can be added to an unending series of successes, which stem from the efforts of the wise leadership to achieve overall excellence while expressing his honour at representing the country by managing the commission.

Brigadier Al Hammadi explained that the UAE began its preparations to join the CIP in 2008, after fulfilling all requirements and constructing ballistic laboratories. These efforts made the UAE a permanent member of the CIP in 2010, he added while pointing out that the country is the only member and representative from Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Al Hammadi praised the coordination and cooperation between the CIP and the SAAMI, which covers North America and includes 28 American arms manufacturers.

The CIP was launched in 1914 and is the oldest and most experienced organisation in the field of arms and ammunition quality.