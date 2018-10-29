KhalifaSat a remarkable Emirati achievement: Sultan Al Jaber

"I extend my sincere congratulations to the wise leadership on the launch of KhalifaSat, an incredible piece of technology built by young Emirati engineers. The successful orbiting of this satellite above the Earth is a testament to the vision of the leadership and its confidence in the capabilities of the nation’s youth to play a prominent role in developing advanced technology," said His Excellency Dr. Al Jaber.

The Minister went on to say, "Through the vision and guidance of the UAE Rulers, our great nation is moving ahead with its strategy of innovation to enhance its global position in all fields, including space science."

"The important knowledge gleaned from such ventures as KhalifaSat will help the country contribute to addressing current and future global challenges, including the monitoring of environmental changes and the provision of assistance to natural disaster relief efforts," His Excellency added.