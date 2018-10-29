KhalifaSat successfully launches into outer space

KhalifaSat is the first-ever Emirati-designed satellite, manufactured with 100% local expertise and developed in clean rooms in technology labs at the Space Technology Laboratories of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. The satellite is one of the most technologically advanced remote-sensing observation satellites, with five patents registered.

The images provided by the satellite will be used in urban planning and management, ensuring the effective optimisation of land use and realistic infrastructure proposals.

The images will also be used to develop detailed maps of targeted areas and monitor major engineering and construction projects.

In the field of environmental protection, KhalifaSat will monitor environmental changes locally and internationally to support global efforts to preserve the environment.

The satellite is also expected to provide detailed imagery of the ice caps at the North and South Poles, helping to detect the effects of global warming.