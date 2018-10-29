MOCD refines specialists & teachers experiences with Speech Language Therapy Diploma

The Speech Language Therapy Diploma will begin mid of October 2018 for six months. It includes: theoretical and practical topics in the field of speech and language disorders for autism spectrum, intellectual disabilities and developmental delay. The Diploma will enable the participants to obtain a qualified degree as an assistant for the speech language therapist.

The Diploma program consists of topics related to speech, language, linguistics, phonetics, semantics, communication disorders, basic and secondary language disorders, methods of building language, semantics and phonology for children who are suffering from intellectual disabilities, hearing impairments and autism spectrum in addition to a communication training program through picture exchange communication system “PECS”.

On this occasion, His Excellency Nasser Ismail, Assistant Undersecretary for Community Care Sector in the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) said that the importance of this program stems from the fact that it is a scientific theoretical and training program that refines the knowledge and practical experiences of specialists and teachers

who are working in the people of determination centers, and puts them at the crossroads of a solid ground to work, accomplish and empower the students of people of determination for what is best for their future and professional life.

He reiterated that the participants will be awarded a diploma certificate after the successful completion of the program reassuring that the program’s pillars are fully enriched with teaching innovative techniques which will definitely add to the specialists and teachers’ experiences and enable them to proof their professional experiences in the care and rehabilitation as well as ambitions of the people of determination.

He also emphasised that the goals of the Speech Language Therapy Diploma between the Ministry and Ajman University, includes the acknowledgement of the participants to assess, diagnose and treat semantics disorders, educate and train specialists to identify, diagnose and assess semantics and language disorders, introduce them to the psychological and social impacts of speech and language therapy disorders, get them to know the devices that are used in the measurement, assessment and treatment of such disorders, raise the awareness of the community members especially students, specialists and parents and familiarize them with their duties towards people who are suffering from communication disorders.

Furthermore, Dr. Khaled Asselah, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs in Ajman University, emphasised that the university is fully aware that human beings are the focus and constituent elements of the educational process, therefore, it harnesses all its resources and capabilities to develop the knowledge, professional skills and psychological aspects of human beings towards the achievement of the welfare of the emirati individuals and community members. He also noted that the Speech Language Therapy Diploma in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) is an implementation of this vision and it will definitely enrich the participants with the required and needed skills to achieve the required national goals that would serve the people of determination.