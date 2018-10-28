Hamdan bin Zayed reviews Al Mirfa Residential Project plans

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the plans today while receiving at Qasr Al Nakheel, Eng. Suwaidan Rashed Al Dhaheri, CEO of Musanada, with the attendance of Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Representation Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Hamad Nukhairat Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was presented with the project, which is located in Al Mirfa, Al Dhafra Region, and covers an area of some 223 hectares and comprises 410 residential units, four mosques, 13 public parks and six community markets, as well as a public and family beach, as well as a women’s beach.

The scope also includes road works, street lighting, rainwater drainage, infrastructure works for communication, sewage, water and electricity works.

Each residential unit has an area of 536 square metres, which can be expanded to 610 square metres, while the project’s residential villas have five bedrooms and two rooms for a maid and driver.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the efforts of the wise leadership to provide a dignified life and meet the requirements of UAE citizens for housing and land, as well as to create new residential neighbourhoods, which are being built by government authorities and the private sector, to enable the community to live in luxury and fulfil their social requirements.

Sheikh Hamdan pointed out that such projects will help to strengthen the economic and social development of Al Dhafra Region and answer the needs of its residents, in terms of services and facilities, according to the highest standards of safety and security, as well as to create integrated solutions for providing services and adopting environmentally-friendly technologies.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of relevant authorities and companies that serve long-term government projects in the areas of transport, roads, housing, education, health, public facilities and services centres.