RAK Ruler issues decree to create natural reserve at Khor Mazahmi

Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, Chief Executive Officer of the Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA-RAK), said the decree, which coincides with UAE hosting of the 13th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP13), emanates from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi's keenness to protect the environment and to strike a balance between nature and development.

The Mazahmi wetlands protected conservation area is situated 14 kilometers south of Ras al-Khaimah city and covers 3 square-kilometer . It provide an important habitat and food source for various wildlife species, including flamingoes. It is also home to the critically endangered green turtle, which features in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.