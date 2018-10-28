FNC holds first procedural meeting of 4th ordinary session of 16th legislative chapter

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, and saw the election of two controllers and the formation of various FNC permanent committees.

During the meeting, the FNC agreed to establish a new committee, known as the "Future Committee," and approved its draft procedures, according to Article 49 of the FNC’s internal regulations.

The committee will specialise in researching, analysing and preparing reports on general topics and relevant legislation, to achieve the vision of UAE Centennial 2071.

In her speech, Dr. Al Qubaisi expressed her commitment to continuing the accomplishments of the FNC’s three previous legislative sessions, and highlighted its competencies related to parliamentary diplomacy.

"We still have plenty to accomplish during this session, to completely achieve the FNC’s parliamentary strategic goals. We are sure that the excellent work and team spirit that prevailed in the three previous sessions will continue during this session, as we all desire to serve and represent our people as a supportive and guiding authority for our government," she said.

The FNC members elected as controllers Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi and Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi.

During the session, the FNC also approved creation of the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee, the Defence, Internal and External Affairs Committee, the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, the Technology, Energy, and Mineral Resources Committee, the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee, the Health and Environment Affairs Committee, the Social, Work, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee, the Islamic and Endowments Affairs and Public Facilities Committee, and the Complaints Committee and the Future Committee.

Dr. Al Qubaisi thanked the FNC General Secretariat for adopting the electronic voting system and for offering technical and administrative support to other FNC authorities.

The General Assembly of the FNC’s Parliamentary Division then held its first meeting of the 4th session, which saw the election of members of various parliamentary groups, which include the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the Arab Parliament, as well as speakers of the Shura, representatives, as well as national councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC.

The meeting also saw the election of members of friendship committees with the parliaments of Gulf, Arab, Asian, European, African, Latin American and North American countries.