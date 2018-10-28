Emirati aid reached over 400,000 Yemenis last month

  • Sunday 28, October 2018 in 8:45 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Food assistance from the UAE reached 448,000 underprivileged Yemenis last month, including 320,000 children and 65,000 women, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people caused by the Iran-backed Houthi militias.
Aid workers from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, distributed over 64,000 food baskets in nine governorates, to assist in reintroducing normal living conditions in the country’s liberated areas.
 
Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of UAE Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, said the ERC field relief teams are continuing to deliver assistance to Yemeni families who are facing hardships due to the current events in the country.
 
He added that the teams are distributing basic food supplies in the country’s liberated governorates, to help families cope with their dire humanitarian conditions.