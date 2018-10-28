Emirati aid reached over 400,000 Yemenis last month

Aid workers from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, distributed over 64,000 food baskets in nine governorates, to assist in reintroducing normal living conditions in the country’s liberated areas.

Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of UAE Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, said the ERC field relief teams are continuing to deliver assistance to Yemeni families who are facing hardships due to the current events in the country.

He added that the teams are distributing basic food supplies in the country’s liberated governorates, to help families cope with their dire humanitarian conditions.