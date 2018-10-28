Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 4th session of 16th legislative chapter of FNC

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, delivered a speech welcoming Sheikh Mohammed and his inauguration of the last session of the FNC, while praising the directives of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to develop the country, ensures its citizens’ happiness, and achieve comprehensive and sustainable development. She also highlighted the role of the youth in reaching this national goal, which reflects the vision of the wise leadership to prioritise the youth and support them in acquiring knowledge, to enable them to contribute to the country’s development and promote its prominent international position.

Dr. Al Qubaisi added the UAE has begun adopting, and benefitting from, the fourth industrial revolution, to enhance its development, create hope for its people, and promote the values of tolerance and happiness in the UAE community during the Year of Zayed.

She also urged the country’s citizens to assume their overall national responsibilities, while highlighting the FNC’s national and international achievements and praising the cooperation of the government, upon the directives of the wise leadership, and the achievement of the UAE’s local and international policies.

The session was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The session was also attended by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, as well as ministers and officials, heads of diplomatic missions in the country, and members of the FNC.