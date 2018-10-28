Mohammed Al Bowardi, Mariam Almheiri attend Al Dahra BayWa Greenhouse opening

The event also welcomed Khadim Al Derai, Vice President of Al Dahra Agricultural Company; Saeed Albahri Alameri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority; Khalifa Ahmed Al Ali, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Food Security Centre; and Frank Mullen, Dutch Ambassador to the UAE; along with several high-ranking officials.

The EUR40 million project – a joint venture between BayWa AG from Munich, Germany, and Abu Dhabi-based Al Dahra, a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness – is the first of its kind in the world and set to produce 3,000 tonnes of tomatoes per year.

"Facilities such as the Al Dahra BayWa greenhouse are essential to help the UAE achieve independent food production and food security for its citizens," said Almheiri. "The food alliance is taking tremendous steps to import new technologies that are based on innovative concepts and advanced know-how, which are considered the basis for sustainable food security and are among the pillars of food security strategies. In the UAE, we made sure that our National Future Food Security Strategy includes plans and initiatives to promote locally grown, technology-based foods."

"The strategy is the first of its kind in the world; it aims to establish a framework to ensure food security in the UAE in both the short and long terms. The plan is being developed in collaboration with prominent decision makers, academics and experts from the government and private sectors who are collaborating to set sustainable, long-term policies for future food security in the UAE," she added.

Concluding the ceremony, Al Bowardi and Almheiri were joined by members of the audience on a tour of the greenhouses and the advanced agriculture techniques used to produce tomatoes all year long.

The Al Dahra BayWa facility comprises two greenhouses, each one covering five acres. The site produces premium tomatoes for consumption in the UAE and with its second greenhouse now fully operational, expects to harvest 3,000 metric tonnes annually. It is expected that the volume of tomatoes produced will help reduce the UAE’s reliance on imported produce, which now comprises 90 percent of all supplies.

The facility consumes 67 percent less water than traditional greenhouses – around 750,000 gallons per day – and the cooling technology is the first of its kind in the world.