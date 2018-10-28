Abdullah bin Zayed receives VP of German Bundestag

During the meeting, held at the ministry, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, mainly cooperation in fighting extremism and terrorism.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Oppermann while stressing the importance of the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Germany and the keenness to develop cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The German Bundestag Vice President emphasised the importance of promoting ties with the UAE in various sectors. He also lauded the growing bilateral ties between the two sides.