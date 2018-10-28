Emirates Transport renews ISO for road traffic safety management system

The federal transport corporation successfully completed the requirements for the system, which is designed to enable an organisation - that interacts with the road traffic system - to reduce accidents which lead to death or serious injuries.

As well as helping to save lives, the standard aims to support social responsibility programmes, improve road traffic safety results and, subsequently, cut accident-related costs and work interruptions.

The ISO was awarded to the corporation by the regional head office of the British Standards Institution (BSI), after 4 days of audits and inspections of ET’s work sites in various emirates.

BSI is a Royal Charter Company that certifies Management Systems globally.

Hanan Saqer, executive director of Corporate Services at ET, expressed her delight with the renewal of the ISO 39001:2012 which, she said, reflects the corporation’s keen interest to apply the best international practices in traffic safety.

Saqer said: "This standard is an invaluable tool for Emirates Transport, giving it the advantages of implementing an occupational Road Traffic Safety Management System, both for itself and its stakeholders. The objective of the standard is to set and maintain the highest safety standards.

"I offer my congratulations to the various work teams on fulfilling the requirements of this distinguished certification", she added.

