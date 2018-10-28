Odeon Tours operate first direct charter flight between Moscow and Abu Dhabi

In parallel, Odeon Tours has also signed an agreement with Yas Experiences to offer tickets to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi as part of every package booked. Following the partnership, the expected number of visitors coming to Abu Dhabi through Odeon Tours from October 2018 to end of April 2019 is expected to exceed 10,000.

“Odeon Tours’ new offering to Abu Dhabi is a testament to the emirate’s growing reputation as a world-class destination for tourists,” said His Excellency Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Tourism Sector, at DCT Abu Dhabi. “Leisure tourism forms a key part of our vision and strategy to meet future demand and this partnership will have a positive impact on our industry growth in terms of the number of visitors arriving.

“We have identified Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States as a future growth market for Abu Dhabi, based on the amount of visitors we’ve seen in the last few years alone. Working with Odeon Tours, we are excited to welcome even more visitors to Abu Dhabi, to explore the Emirate’s rich offerings and enjoy its unique experiences.”

An official welcoming ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi following the first flight’s arrival yesterday on 27th October. Yas Island sent over two characters from Ferrari world, “Berto” the bear and “Khalil” the camel to the arrivals hall at Abu Dhabi airport, and a performing Ayala band was also in attendance, organised by DCT to celebrate the commencement of Odeon Tours’ operations in Abu Dhabi.