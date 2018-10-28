UAE Government launches Customer Councils to improve quality of services

The Councils aim to align the Government’s services with the customers’ aspirations and needs, and to improve the relationship with them. This, in turn, will facilitate easier access to the services in a short time either by visiting the service centres or through smart applications, and to employ suitable competencies to develop government services and meet the highest international standards.

Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Director General for Government Services at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said that the Customer Councils seek to offer a positive experience by responding to and benefiting from the insights and proposals of customers, engaging with them to develop the Governments’ services according to their needs and aspirations. This reflects the UAE Government’s approach and dedication to creating new service experiences rooted in ease of access and a smooth customer experience.

“Customers are our main partner in the development of government services,” His Excellency bin Taliah added. “Through the Customer Councils, we can communicate with them and identify their insights, aspirations, and suggestions to develop new plans for providing high-quality services. The Customer Councils present a unique discussion platform to share ideas about future services, ensuring the enhancement of government efficiency.”

Developing New Channels of Communication

The Customer Councils bring together representatives of Government service providers, customers and youth, along with experts and academics who are familiar with the best global and regional practices in service development. They will study current services at the federal government level, identify customer opinions and discuss how to address them.

The Councils offer a unique platform for direct and effective communication with customers from various sectors, which allows them to express their aspirations, share innovative ideas, and highlight key projects to be launched based on the outputs of the Councils.

Monthly Meeting to Discuss the Developments and Share Experiences

A key responsibility of the Customer Councils is to discuss the important developments in the Government’s work at local entities and weigh them against the latest findings from global and regional studies. The Councils will also identify international best practices that can be applied to the UAE community, in line with the Government’s agenda and objectives to make the UAE the best country in the world by 2021.

The Customer Councils will hold monthly meetings to discuss how to develop quality government services in line with customers’ requirements and future aspirations.