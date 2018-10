The function included a series of cultural and traditional activities from S. Korea, including traditional medicine, K-Beauty, Korean tea tasting and Asian Cup experience, where over 100 student members of the Korean Club at the Zayed University, participated.

The function was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the United Arab Emirates, Park Kang-Ho, Dr. Riad Al Muhaidib, Director of Zayed, and a number of embassy and university staff members.