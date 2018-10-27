Mohammed bin Rashid receives Executive Director of World Food Programme

Sheikh Mohammed made the statements while receiving on Saturday the Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley and his accompanying delegation.

In presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed hailed the role played by WFP in providing food to millions of people across refugees camps in the Middle East and other conflict zones around the world.

The International official, who is currently on a multi-leg tour of the region, praised the significant humanitarian role played by the UAE regionally and internationally, lauding the financial and logistics support provided by the country to WFP and other UN agencies concerned with providing food and medical assistance to refugees and Internationally Displaced People (IDP) around the world.

He affirmed that the UAE is among the largest donors of the WFP, helping the programme provide food to more than 90 million people, notably children in abject need of food assistance in various parts of the world, specially in Yemen, Syrian refugee camps and in other crisis-ridden areas around the globe.

The international official briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the key smart initiatives launched by the WFP of late, including the digitally-enabled interoperable ID that helps all refugees and IDP to get their food rations without personal ID, highlighting the UAE support for the new initiative.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; along with Mohammed Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Dubai Ruler's Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai's Protocol Department.