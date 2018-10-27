Ministry of Defence participates in Manama Dialogue 2018

The annual event brings together scores of eminent security, military and political figures and intellectuals from Asia, North & Latin America, and Europe to exchange insights into global security challenges and address the region's most pressing governance issues.

The event's plenary sessions addressed the U.S. policy in the Middle East, shifting relationships and the Emerging Middle Eastern Order, stabilisation and reconstruction in the Middle East, conflicts and diplomacy and the security challenges in the Horn of Africa Region.

On the sidelines of the discussions, Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Ministry of Defence Under-Secretary, and Tobias Martin Ellwood, Member of Parliament for Bournemouth East and UK Government Minister at the Ministry of Defence, discussed ways of enhancing

bilateral defence relations and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by top brass from both sides.