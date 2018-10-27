Al Zeyoudi heads UAE delegation to 30th Council of Arab Ministers responsible for environment in Egypt

In his address to the Council, Dr. Al Zeyoudi invited his counterparts to join him at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2019, set to run in the UAE capital in January next year, to explore the latest technologies in environment protection and sustainability.

Furthermore, Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE’s notable achievements in conserving local biodiversity, such as increasing the number of internationally acclaimed protected areas on an ongoing basis, and enhancing the marine environment through restoring

mangrove areas and installing artificial habitats along the country’s coasts.

In addition, he drew upon the examples of the National Integrated Waste Management Project, which leverages modern technologies to collect, sort, treat and recycle waste, and the waste-energy plant that was announced in October 2018.

Arab ministers participating at the 30th session of CAMRE provided an overview of the progress made by their respective countries in implementing economic and social development decisions and examined the environmental dimension of the sustainable

development goals (SDGs). They also discussed the initial draft of the green belts in the Arab world in addition to showcasing how their countries are moving forward in climate change action.

Other topics on the session’s agenda included the implementation of international environmental conventions pertaining to protected areas, desertification, biodiversity, climate change, and chemicals and hazardous waste.

Furthermore, the CAMRE session highlighted success stories from the Arab world in driving forward the green economy.

The 30th session of CAMRE assumed special significance as it took place shortly before the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to be held in December in Poland.