ERC ends isolation of cyclone-hit Mukalla villages

The roads were either closed or damaged following Cyclone Luban which recently hit the Yemeni Governorate of Hadramaut and isolated the villages, inhabited by around 3,000 people.

The ERC shovel trucks cleared the debris from the asphalt roads after the heavy rain and floods and levelled the dirt roads linking the villages.

A delegation from the ERC, accompanied by Ahmed Sulaiman Al Akbari, Director-General of Al Mukalla Countryside Areas, inspected the work and ensured that proper tools and enough manpower were utilised to speed up the repairs of the roads.

Al Akbari thanked the ERC for re-opening the roads and ending the isolation of the villages. He also praised the quick response to mend the damage caused by the cyclone.