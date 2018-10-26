Al Bowardi visits Marrakech Air Show 2018

The minister toured the show's different regional and international pavilions and was briefed on the latest techniques and equipment introduced across the international aeronautical industry by world major players in this field over the last decade.

He lauded the neat organisation of the event and the displays of the participating companies.

On the sidelines of the event, Al Bowardi met with the Abdellatif Loudiyi, Moroccan Minister of Defence, and discussed ways of advancing defence relations between the two countries in addition to an array of issues of common interest.