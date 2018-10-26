Weather fluctuations from Saturday until Wednesday

The region will be under the extension of the Red Sea low pressure accompanied with a western upper air trough. A large amounts of clouds will flow from north and central Saudi Arabia towards the country at intervals, said NCM in a statement.

Convective, rainy clouds will form by Saturday over the eastern and northern areas, then rainy clouds will develop from Sunday to Tuesday over scattered areas, beginning westwards and along the coasts then extending over the internal areas, it added.

The situation is expected to be less and the cloud amounts will decrease gradually by Wednesday evening over most areas of the country. Winds will freshen in convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand, leading to poor horizontal visibility at times over the exposed areas. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea in convective clouds activity.

The NCM called for exercising caution while driving in rainy weather, as well as the areas near to the highlands. It is advised to take precautions on going to the sea because of rough waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.