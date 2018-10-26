UAE Leaders condole Jordan's King on victims of Dead Sea torrents

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his sincere sympathies to King Abdullah, supplicating to Allah the Almighty to rest the victims' souls in peace, and to grant their families with patience, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to King Abdullah.