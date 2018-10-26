Mohamed bin Zayed receives Executive Director of UNWFP

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed made the statements while receiving at Qasr Al Shati here Friday the Executive Director of the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley.

The International Official hailed the significant humanitarian role played by the UAE regionally and internationally through its different relief aid arms, lauding the support lent by the country to WFP and other U.N. agencies concerned with food and medical assistance.

The essential role played by the WFP in providing humanitarian and food aid to millions of needy people around the globe was the crux of the meeting which touched as well on aspects of collaboration between WFP and UAE agencies and departments concerned.

The meeting occasioned a review of the challenges met by the WFP while performing its missions around the world.

"The UAE is diligently collaborating with various international agencies to carry out efficient and speedy assistance programmes with the ultimate goal of alleviating the suffering of those living in crisis-ridden regions around the globe," Sheikh Mohamed re-affirmed.

"Giving and humanitarian solidarity are core principles the UAE policy since the establishment of the Union," Sheikh Mohamed noted.

Attending the meeting were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with the accompanying delegation of the UN Official.