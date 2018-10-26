Hamdan bin Zayed attends Delma 60-foot Dhow Race

The 60-foot traditional sail boat race drew 116 boats and 3,000 sailors from across the emirates.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council earmarked a record prize money of AED25 million for the first 100 boats to cross the finishing line and five cars for the first five winners.

The Festival, coinciding with the Year of Zayed that marks the centenary birth anniversary of the UAE’s Founding father, ran for four days and covered 80 nautical miles.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the historic significance and value of Delma Island for the Emirati sea legacy lovers.

Al Wasf 87, owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, won the 11-hour race.