ERC meets needs of Al Qataba Health Centre in Hodeidah

The delegation reviewed the centre’s medical and technical needs within the framework of the ERC’s projects to build and rehabilitate the infrastructure and vital facilities in the health sector and strengthening its abilities in the liberated areas to serve the suffering people of Yemen.

During the visit, in the presence of Dr. Al Hassan Ali Taher, Hodeidah Governor, the ERC delegation answered the queries of Yemeni patients and offered immediate necessary support to their families, which strengthened their resolve to face the difficult humanitarian conditions.