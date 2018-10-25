UAE Embassy hosts reception for Canada-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group

During the event, held at the UAE's embassy premises, Ambassador Al Raqbani delivered a welcome speech in which he spoke about the friendship ties between the UAE and Canada and the significant developments in ties leading to the signing of many agreements.

The Canada-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group includes members of the House of Commons and Senate of the Canadian Parliament and representatives of all Canadian parties, provinces and regions chaired by Percy E. Downe, Chairman of the Group.

The ceremony was attended by members of diplomatic and consular corps as well as senior officials from both sides.