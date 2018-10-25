UAE Embassy hosts reception for Canada-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group

  • Thursday 25, October 2018 in 7:44 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Fahad Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to Canada, has hosted a dinner event for the Canada-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group coinciding with the 'Year of Zayed 2018', in an initiative reflecting the love and gratitude to the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan(May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace).
During the event, held at the UAE's embassy premises, Ambassador Al Raqbani delivered a welcome speech in which he spoke about the friendship ties between the UAE and Canada and the significant developments in ties leading to the signing of many agreements.
 
The Canada-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group includes members of the House of Commons and Senate of the Canadian Parliament and representatives of all Canadian parties, provinces and regions chaired by Percy E. Downe, Chairman of the Group.
 
The ceremony was attended by members of diplomatic and consular corps as well as senior officials from both sides.