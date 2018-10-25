Kazakhstan's Defence Minister meets UAE Ambassador in Astana

Sharjah24 – WAM: Kazakhstan's Defence Minister Nurlan Ermekbaev received the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber and UAE Military Attache Rashid Ali Al Mehrezi, at his office in the ministry.
During the meeting, Minister Ermekbaev welcomed the guests and noted the strong relations between the two countries in various fields, especially military field. He also expressed his country's keenness to boost cooperation in defence and military industries 
between the two countries.
 
The ambassador, in turn, praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, pointing out that the UAE attaches great importance to enhancing ties with Kazakhstan in all sectors.
 
Dr. Al Jaber noted the opening of the UAE Hall at the Kazakh National Defence University, which will contribute to the development of military cooperation between both states.