Kazakhstan's Defence Minister meets UAE Ambassador in Astana

During the meeting, Minister Ermekbaev welcomed the guests and noted the strong relations between the two countries in various fields, especially military field. He also expressed his country's keenness to boost cooperation in defence and military industries

between the two countries.

The ambassador, in turn, praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, pointing out that the UAE attaches great importance to enhancing ties with Kazakhstan in all sectors.

Dr. Al Jaber noted the opening of the UAE Hall at the Kazakh National Defence University, which will contribute to the development of military cooperation between both states.