Defence Ministry takes part in Euronaval 2018

  • Thursday 25, October 2018 in 2:47 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Staff Major-General Pilot Abdullah Al Sayyed Al Hashemi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence for Support Services, and his accompanying delegation, have attended the opening of 'Euronaval 2018' exhibition, which is running until the 26th of October in Paris. The event specialises in marine industries worldwide.
Major-General Al Hashemi and his accompanying delegation toured the exhibition, and viewed the pavilions of the most important industrial defence companies such as Airbus, Lacroix and Nexter, and learned about the latest equipment, weapons and marine industries.
 
Al Hashemi addressed the importance of the UAE-France relations in all fields, especially in the military field, and discussed with the participating companies ways to strengthen and develop relations and strategic partnerships with the UAE Armed Forces.
 
The four-day event will showcase a full range of naval and maritime defence and security technologies, products and services.