MOCD, Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme sign partnership agreements

The MoU was signed by Sana Mohammad Suhail, MOCD Under-Secretary, and Jamila Mohammad Al Fandi, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme. It aims to make joint efforts to provide the best services to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, beneficiaries of the community security, as well as achieve welfare and raise the high living standards in the UAE, maintain a quality of life through joint co-operation between the government authorities and private sector, and provide all the necessary requirements for these categories so they can accommodate and fulfil their standard of living.

Commenting on the agreement, Sana Suhail said, "Transition from care to community development is a strategic step for the ministry to consolidate through joint efforts and diversity of services, as well as partnerships and community responsibility, to achieve happiness, welfare and appraisal of the quality of life for UAE nationals.

"We all share common integrated tasks and goals to achieve the best for all community categories, especially senior Emiratis and People of Determination; these are the beneficiaries of the memorandum of understanding with Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, thanks to our wise leadership, which continuously seeks to provide the necessary requirements for the current houses in these categories" she added.

Jamila Al Fandi emphasised that joint efforts and co-operation between government authorities were the main constituent for the happiness of the community and to achieve high living standards. "We at the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme laud the partnership with the ministry and praise their efforts to provide welfare and high living standards for the beneficiaries of the community security."

She affirmed that the programme was committed to achieving housing stability for UAE families. "We also support this partnership to harness all the capabilities and facilitate the access of these targeted groups, especially senior Emiratis and People of Determination to receive housing support and assistance. The programme will supervise the quality of these housing projects for the targeted categories and follow up on their implementation to achieve sustainability and satisfy the aspirations of these families," Al Fandi concluded.